Diaper Distributions
Upcoming Diaper Distributions
Guidelines for Miracle Babies Diaper Drives:
-
Click on the button below the Diaper Drive you wish to register for.
-
Fill out the registration information. Registering before the Diaper Drive GUARANTEES your diapers will be held to the side for you. If you choose not to register, there is no guarantee we will have the size diapers you need.
-
If you have registered, show up to the Diaper Drive between 10:00AM and 12:00PM to collect your diapers.
-
If you choose not to register, you may collect your diapers between 11:00AM and 12:00PM.
-
When you show up for your chosen Diaper Drive, Miracle Babies will ask for your registration information. Again, if you have not registered, we will need to collect that information at the time of distribution.
-
Miracle Babies will load the diapers in to your vehicle for you. There is no need to get out of your vehicle.
-
Please wear a mask if you need to communicate with the Miracle Babies team.
-
If you are feeling sick or have a fever, please stay home.