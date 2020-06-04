Diaper Distributions were created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. With many of our program services having to be put on hold due to County health restrictions, Miracle Babies still wanted to help families in need. With the help of the San Diego Food Bank, we are able to host weekly Diaper Distributions to San Diego County families. These are no-contact distributions where the family never has to leave their vehicle. Miracle Babies will load the diapers directly into the car based on the need of each family.